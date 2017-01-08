North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team defeated the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars in a National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX South Sub-Region contest Friday night 69-67 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights controlled the early part of the game, jumping out to a 14-2 lead. Samuel Kearns hit a pair of three-pointers and a field goal for eight of the 14 points.

The Knights maintained their lead over the Cougars throughout the first half. The Cougars did cut the Knights lead to one at 20-19 on a free throw by Vinnie Shahid.

The Knights closed out the first half by going on a 19-7 run to lead at halftime 39-26.

In the second half, the Knights extended their lead to 17 leading 49-32.

The Cougars cut away at the Knights lead and took the lead at the one minute mark 67-65 on a three-pointer by Trent Harris.

The Knights Victor Lewis regained the lead for the Knights at 68-67 on an old-fashioned three point play. Godfrey Rolle took the charge by Marlon Sierra, which would have put the Cougars up by one. On the inbound play, Kearns was fouled at hit one of two of his free throws to seal the win.

The Knights, now 9-2 on the season and 1-2 in South Sub-Region play was led in scoring by Diontae Champion, who led all scorers with 25 points. Kearns added 13 points and Mike Amius finished with 10 points. Buom Dubol led the Knights in rebounding with six rebounds.

The Cougars, 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the South Sub-Region, had their five game winning streak snapped. They were led by Shahid, who had 21 points. Michael Conner Jr finished with 14 points and Jeremy Ruffin had 12 points. Ruffin and Shahid each had six rebounds to pace the Cougars.