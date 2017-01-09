Elsie Bernice (Frisch) Fisher, 82 of North Platte, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away January 6, 2017 at home.

She was born on February 19, 1934 in Lynch, Nebraska to August and Nellie (Cook) Frisch. In 1938 she moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska with her family. In 2007 she moved to North Platte.

Elsie attended schools at Lake Alice, Victory Hill and Liberty High School. She attended and graduated LPN training from The University of Nebraska Omaha. She had several jobs in healthcare in the Scottsbluff area including Regional West Medical Center, GraMar Nursing Home in Scottsbluff, NE and Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell, NE.

Elsie was a member of Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene in North Platte. She volunteered weekly at the Church by folding the bulletins. She was also a volunteer with the RSPV program and an Adopted Grandparent at Cody School until she became ill.

In 1950 she married Calvin Warren Fisher. To this union 5 children were born. Calvin passed away in 1988. In 1990 she married Roy Lawrence Straetker. Roy passed away in 2013.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; brothers, Gail and Archie Frisch; sister, Irene and husband Al McFarlane; grandson, Josh Baker, great granddaughter, Adaira Stoll and several sister & brother in laws.

Elsie is survived by sisters, Dorothy (Hal) Harriger of Mitchell, NE, Donna Hurley of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-laws, Verna Monk of Yutan, NE, Betty Frisch of Broadwater, NE; daughters, Ellen (Bill) Stoll of Scottsbluff, NE, Glenda (Larry) Covey of North Platte, NE, Marsha (Larry) Satur of Gillette, WY; sons, Rick (Jackie) Fisher of Scottsbluff, NE, Greg (Theresa) Fisher of Colorado Springs, CO; Grandchildren, Nicki, Dan, Travis, Gwen, Lana, Justin, Jaime, Teyona, Kyra, Jason; Step grandchildren, Carrie, Mike, Tina; 25 great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the family and they will be distributed to The Callahan Cancer Center, Great Plains Hospice and Parkview Community Church of The Nazarene in North Platte, NE. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.

Visitation will be at Carpenter Memorial Chapel on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene with the Reverends Jack Atteberry and Richard Karr officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery at Scottsbluff, NE. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.