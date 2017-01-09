Jacqueline Ora Williams-Wilson, age 65, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Jacque was born November 20, 1951, to Walter Lee and Josephine Eleanor Deal Williams in North Platte. When she was 5, the family moved to Sidney, NE. Jacque graduated from Sidney High School in 1968. She married Kenneth Fries and continued to live in Sidney and later divorced.

In 2000 Jacque married Larry Wilson in North Platte where they made their home and later divorced. Jacque had worked as a waitress and in health care, and enjoyed what she did. She was past member of the Moose and Eagle’s Auxiliaries and was an avid pool player. She also liked to bake. Jacque loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She leaves behind her children, Nicole Johnston, Frankie Fries and Richard (Angie) Fries, brothers, Eugene (Tammy) Pursley and Steve (Bonnie) Pursley, all of North Platte; eight grandchildren, Chauntel Fries, Tiffany Fries, William Butrick, Telsa Fries, Sidney Fries, Sadie Fries, Rocky Fries and Ashton Fries; four great-grandchildren, Kaydan Fries, Brycen Fries, Mason Fries and Lawkryn Merrifield; and good friend, Kenneth Alderman, of North Platte; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Jacque was preceded in death by her father, Walter Williams; mother and stepfather, Josephine and George Pursley; and brothers, Ernest, Sr. and LeRoy Williams.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at the Victory Church of God with Pastor Dean Bailey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, north of Hershey. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.