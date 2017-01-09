Letha O. ‘Lee’ Brown, age 90, of North Platte, NE, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Lee was born January 16, 1926, to Andrew L. and Emma M. McMullen Andersen on the farm in Gage County, NE, where she grew up. Lee graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1942 then worked for the Arrow Hotel in town.

On April 28, 1945, Lee was united in marriage to Wayne William Brown and they lived in San Francisco, CA, for a short time. They eventually moved to North Platte where Lee worked for Montgomery Wards and Allen’s Self Service before going to work as a receptionist for Dr. Miller until she retired.

Lee was a member of the First Christian Church. She was a kind and caring person who enjoyed helping others. She was a volunteer with R.S.V.P. and helped start the Thrift Connection. Lee also liked to knit, sew and make ceramics and enjoyed playing bridge.

She is survived by her children, Karen Richardson, of North Platte and Connie (Jon) Cole, of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law, Judy Brown, of Greeley, CO; seven grandchildren, Diana (Kurt) Fleer, Mark (Lynda) Richardson, Jack (Thea) Cole, Jennie Cole-Mossman, Brenda (Travis) Pittman, Sarah Brown and Brandon (Jessica) Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, Sr., and their son, Wayne, Jr. ‘Bill’; her parents, Andrew and Emma Andersen; infant sister, Oma, and sisters, Verna Raymond, Opal Markle and Lois Doggett; and two brothers, Curtis and Alfred Andersen.

Graveside Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jan Ekstedt officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Thrift Connection or First Christian Church.