Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Friday
A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Friday Night
A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.