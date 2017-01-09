Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Friday Night A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.