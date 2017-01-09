OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police will say little about the death of 40-year-old Seth Hansen but confirmed it was a homicide.

Officers and medics were called to a west Omaha gasoline station Saturday to check reports of shots being fired.

Hansen, who worked at the gas station and convenience store, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are seeking the public’s help with a reward of up to $25,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

A prayer vigil is planned outside the gas station Monday.