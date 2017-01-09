LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two state agencies that serve Nebraska veterans would merge under a new proposal backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts unveiled the measure as one of his top priorities on Monday, saying it would serve veterans in a more efficient and effective manner.

The legislation would combine the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the state’s Division of Veterans Homes, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services. Ricketts says combining the two would create a one-stop shop for veterans.

Nebraska has more than 143,000 veterans, many of whom are served by both agencies.

Sen. John Murante, chairman of Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, is expected to introduce the bill Thursday after Ricketts delivers his annual address to lawmakers.