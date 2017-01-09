Thomas Dean Brunz, 64, of Sutherland passed away Thursday January 5, 2017 at Great Plains Health surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. Tom was born October 16, 1952 in Scottsbluff, NE to William H and Naomi G (Harmon) Brunz, the youngest of three boys. He grew up in Milford, NE and moved with his family to Millard, NE during his junior year of high school and graduated from Millard High in 1971. He returned to Milford to attend the technical college, studying Electronic Technology, graduating in December 1972.

He went to work for Nebraska Public Power District on January 1, 1973 and just completed 44 years of service. He began at the Sheldon Station in Hallam, NE as a Station Operator and transferred to Cooper Nuclear as an I & C Technician in May of 1973. In December 1976 he made the permanent move to the Gerald Gentleman Station at Sutherland where he held various positions including I & C Supervisor, Operations Manager and most recently, Production Consultant.

Tom married Patricia Savery in Crete, NE on September 15, 1973. Just prior to his illness, they celebrated their 43rd anniversary. Together they had two sons, Jason Thomas and Eric Michael. He was the proud “Papa” to granddaughter Bentley Sue and grandson Kyler Thomas.

Tom was active in youth activities in Sutherland for many years. He was a founding member of the Sutherland Youth Program serving as its first president as well as serving on the Tri-County Youth board. During those years he coached baseball and youth basketball. He served two terms on the Sutherland School Board and was very interested in implementing technology in the school system. Most importantly, as an avid hunter himself, he cared about the safety of young hunters and taught Hunter Safety to hundreds of Sutherland youth. In 2010, he received an award from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for 30 years as a volunteer instructor.

He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his family. His favorite place to be was sitting in a duck blind on the river with his black lab Maggie.

Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents; his wife’s parents, Norm and Janet Savery; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by his wife, Patti; his parents, Bill and Naomi Brunz; his sons, Jason (Lisa) Brunz and Eric (Cathy) Brunz; and grandchildren, Bentley Sue and Kyler Thomas. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Cindy) Brunz and Bob (Linda) Brunz; sister-in-law, Sue (John) Hall and brother-in-law, Kelly Savery. Also step-grandchildren, Alicia (Steven) Cabrera, Christopher Sandoval and step-great granddaughter, Nevaeha and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Memorials are suggested for the Sutherland Youth Program and the Sutherland Schools Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sutherland. Inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery at Sutherland.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.