FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Fremont City Council will consider whether to approve grants to aid Costco’s construction of a $275 million chicken processing plant.

Costco will seek the council’s approval Tuesday night of $1.35 million in economic-development grants.

Costco is working with Lincoln Premium Poultry to operate a plant that would employ up to 1,000 people. Costco has promised that up to 820 of those jobs involve production working paying at least $15 an hour. About 100 supervisory or professional jobs would pay between $45,000 and $350,000 annually.

Costco has agreed to operate the plant for at least 15 years.

Opponents of the plant have filed a lawsuit, saying the facility would hurt air and water quality.