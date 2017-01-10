K. F. Kaleuati passed away on January 6, 2017, at the age of 68 years. He is a retired member of the Nebraska-Kansas Great Plains United Methodist Conference where he served churches for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Jean of 45 years, two daughters—Margaret Anne Kaleuati,her husband Matt Karaffa and son Frankie, Karen Michelle Kaleuati and her special friend Adam Taghavi; two brothers—Roger Joseph, Jr. and wife Linda of Macungie, Pennsylvania, and William (Billy) Joseph of Center Valley, Pennsylvania; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations are suggested to donor’s choice, online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at: 3911 W Redwood, North Platte, NE 69101.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, McDonald and West E with the Reverend Dr. Doug Delp officiating. Lunch will be at the Fellowship Hall following the service; all are invited. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.