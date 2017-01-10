BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst 80, Axtell 38
Arcadia-Loup City 75, Shelton 18
Aurora 56, Hastings 38
Battle Creek 53, West Point-Beemer 44
Boyd County 90, Ainsworth 51
Centennial 54, Shelby/Rising City 38
Centura 64, Doniphan-Trumbull 57
Clearwater/Orchard 55, Creighton 48
Crofton 51, West Holt 41
Deshler 77, Sandy Creek 67
Dundy County-Stratton 64, Hitchcock County 49
Elkhorn Valley 53, Ewing 39
Elwood 38, Anselmo-Merna 34
Falls City 68, Auburn 31
Fillmore Central 61, Malcolm 46
Friend 63, Dorchester 23
Fullerton 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 65
Gibbon 62, Blue Hill 59
Giltner 42, Kenesaw 41
Gretna 57, Lewis Central, Iowa 37
Harvard 49, McCool Junction 45
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Grand Island Northwest 32
Heartland 58, Superior 41
Hershey 57, Sutherland 33
Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 52
Kimball 64, Potter-Dix 14
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Madison 39
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 40
Maxwell 74, Maywood-Hayes Center 56
Millard South 60, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Millard West 67, Lincoln North Star 32
Mullen 42, North Platte St. Patrick’s 34
Nebraska Christian 65, Osceola 53
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Osmond 46
Omaha Central 81, Lincoln Northeast 48
Overton 85, Brady 55
Palmer 48, High Plains Community 36
Platteview 86, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Pleasanton 37, Central Valley 34
Ponca 59, Wakefield 39
Riverside 69, Burwell 59
Sioux County 63, Glendo, Wyo. 24
Southwest 46, Arapahoe 39
St. Paul 56, Central City 50
Stanton 82, Plainview 63
Twin Loup 67, Stapleton 39
Twin River 51, Aquinas 35
Waverly 60, Ralston 56
Wayne 77, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57
Winner, S.D. 54, Valentine 35
Yutan 73, Douglas County West 61
MUDECAS Class A Tournament
Parkview Christian 64, Palmyra 42
First Round
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Southern 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
MUDECAS Class B Tournament
First Round
Diller-Odell 53, Johnson County Central 48
Sterling 45, Exeter/Milligan 27
Tri County 57, Meridian 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arlington vs. North Bend Central, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.
Omaha Nation vs. Walthill, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Emerson-Hubbard, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 54, Elwood 33
Arcadia-Loup City 65, Shelton 13
Aurora 42, Hastings 31
Axtell 52, Amherst 31
Battle Creek 60, West Point-Beemer 38
Blue Hill 51, Gibbon 18
Boyd County 46, Ainsworth 30
Brady 54, Overton 45
Bridgeport 53, Leyton 28
Burwell 36, Riverside 27
Central City 53, St. Paul 45
Clearwater/Orchard 38, Creighton 29
Columbus Scotus 39, Norfolk Catholic 28
CWC 65, Stuart 44
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Centura 44
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Fullerton 53
Elkhorn 50, Schuyler 11
Elkhorn Valley 54, Ewing 39
Fairbury 51, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Friend 53, Dorchester 29
Giltner 39, Kenesaw 18
Grand Island Northwest 29, Hastings St. Cecilia 24
Hampton 70, Heartland Lutheran 30
Haxtun, Colo. 50, Creek Valley 29
Heartland 46, Superior 36
Howells/Dodge 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 19
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Madison 29
Loomis 57, Silver Lake 38
Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 22
Maxwell 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
McCool Junction 39, Harvard 28
Millard West 60, Lincoln North Star 21
Nebraska Christian 47, Osceola 37
Nebraska Lutheran 61, East Butler 36
North Platte St. Patrick’s 66, Mullen 31
Omaha Marian 53, Omaha Benson 46
Omaha North 63, Omaha South 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Roncalli 32
Osmond 49, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Palmer 47, High Plains Community 36
Pender 52, Homer 27
Pierce 43, Columbus Lakeview 24
Platteview 64, Ashland-Greenwood 18
Pleasanton 49, Central Valley 31
Potter-Dix 51, Kimball 41
Ravenna 49, Minden 37
Raymond Central 54, David City 37
Red Cloud 48, Franklin 15
Sandy Creek 45, Deshler 34
Santee 70, Winside 49
Shelby/Rising City 45, Centennial 29
Southern Valley 61, Chase County 49
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 28
Stanton 51, Plainview 18
Syracuse 46, Milford 38
Twin River 47, Aquinas 30
Wayne 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46
Winner, S.D. 55, Valentine 25
Wynot 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
York 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Yutan 54, Douglas County West 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arlington vs. North Bend Central, ppd.
Bishop Neumann vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.
Omaha Nation vs. Walthill, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Emerson-Hubbard, ppd.