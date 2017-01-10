North Platte Post

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/10/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst 80, Axtell 38

Arcadia-Loup City 75, Shelton 18

Aurora 56, Hastings 38

Battle Creek 53, West Point-Beemer 44

Boyd County 90, Ainsworth 51

Centennial 54, Shelby/Rising City 38

Centura 64, Doniphan-Trumbull 57

Clearwater/Orchard 55, Creighton 48

Crofton 51, West Holt 41

Deshler 77, Sandy Creek 67

Dundy County-Stratton 64, Hitchcock County 49

Elkhorn Valley 53, Ewing 39

Elwood 38, Anselmo-Merna 34

Falls City 68, Auburn 31

Fillmore Central 61, Malcolm 46

Friend 63, Dorchester 23

Fullerton 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 65

Gibbon 62, Blue Hill 59

Giltner 42, Kenesaw 41

Gretna 57, Lewis Central, Iowa 37

Harvard 49, McCool Junction 45

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Grand Island Northwest 32

Heartland 58, Superior 41

Hershey 57, Sutherland 33

Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 52

Kimball 64, Potter-Dix 14

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Madison 39

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 40

Maxwell 74, Maywood-Hayes Center 56

Millard South 60, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Millard West 67, Lincoln North Star 32

Mullen 42, North Platte St. Patrick’s 34

Nebraska Christian 65, Osceola 53

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Osmond 46

Omaha Central 81, Lincoln Northeast 48

Overton 85, Brady 55

Palmer 48, High Plains Community 36

Platteview 86, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Pleasanton 37, Central Valley 34

Ponca 59, Wakefield 39

Riverside 69, Burwell 59

Sioux County 63, Glendo, Wyo. 24

Southwest 46, Arapahoe 39

St. Paul 56, Central City 50

Stanton 82, Plainview 63

Twin Loup 67, Stapleton 39

Twin River 51, Aquinas 35

Waverly 60, Ralston 56

Wayne 77, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57

Winner, S.D. 54, Valentine 35

Yutan 73, Douglas County West 61

MUDECAS Class A Tournament
Parkview Christian 64, Palmyra 42

First Round
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Southern 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

MUDECAS Class B Tournament
First Round
Diller-Odell 53, Johnson County Central 48

Sterling 45, Exeter/Milligan 27

Tri County 57, Meridian 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arlington vs. North Bend Central, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

Omaha Nation vs. Walthill, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Emerson-Hubbard, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 54, Elwood 33

Arcadia-Loup City 65, Shelton 13

Aurora 42, Hastings 31

Axtell 52, Amherst 31

Battle Creek 60, West Point-Beemer 38

Blue Hill 51, Gibbon 18

Boyd County 46, Ainsworth 30

Brady 54, Overton 45

Bridgeport 53, Leyton 28

Burwell 36, Riverside 27

Central City 53, St. Paul 45

Clearwater/Orchard 38, Creighton 29

Columbus Scotus 39, Norfolk Catholic 28

CWC 65, Stuart 44

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Centura 44

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Fullerton 53

Elkhorn 50, Schuyler 11

Elkhorn Valley 54, Ewing 39

Fairbury 51, Wilber-Clatonia 40

Friend 53, Dorchester 29

Giltner 39, Kenesaw 18

Grand Island Northwest 29, Hastings St. Cecilia 24

Hampton 70, Heartland Lutheran 30

Haxtun, Colo. 50, Creek Valley 29

Heartland 46, Superior 36

Howells/Dodge 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 19

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Madison 29

Loomis 57, Silver Lake 38

Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 22

Maxwell 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

McCool Junction 39, Harvard 28

Millard West 60, Lincoln North Star 21

Nebraska Christian 47, Osceola 37

Nebraska Lutheran 61, East Butler 36

North Platte St. Patrick’s 66, Mullen 31

Omaha Marian 53, Omaha Benson 46

Omaha North 63, Omaha South 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Roncalli 32

Osmond 49, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Palmer 47, High Plains Community 36

Pender 52, Homer 27

Pierce 43, Columbus Lakeview 24

Platteview 64, Ashland-Greenwood 18

Pleasanton 49, Central Valley 31

Potter-Dix 51, Kimball 41

Ravenna 49, Minden 37

Raymond Central 54, David City 37

Red Cloud 48, Franklin 15

Sandy Creek 45, Deshler 34

Santee 70, Winside 49

Shelby/Rising City 45, Centennial 29

Southern Valley 61, Chase County 49

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 28

Stanton 51, Plainview 18

Syracuse 46, Milford 38

Twin River 47, Aquinas 30

Wayne 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46

Winner, S.D. 55, Valentine 25

Wynot 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

York 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

Yutan 54, Douglas County West 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arlington vs. North Bend Central, ppd.

Bishop Neumann vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

Omaha Nation vs. Walthill, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Emerson-Hubbard, ppd.