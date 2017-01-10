Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday A chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.