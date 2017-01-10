North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights and Knights basketball teams will host the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Jan 11 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the South Campus of NPCC.

The Lady Golden Eagles are in their first year of existence since 1992 and are currently 4-7 on the season.

The Lady Golden Eagles are averaging 61.2 points per game and allowing 69.0 ppg. Three Lady Golden Eagles are averaging in double figures led by Darian Hale, who is averaging 11.3 ppg. Caylin Arnold is second on the team at 10.4 ppg, followed by Madison Hamm at 103 ppg. Hamm also leads the Lady Golden Eagles in rebounding at 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 5-8 on the season. The Lady Knights average 64.8 ppg and allow 65.2 ppg.

Thomesha Wilson leads the Lady Knights in scoring and rebounding with 14.3 ppg and 7.8 rpg.

The women’s game is not a Region IX game. The Lady Golden Eagles are in Division I South Sub-Region and the Lady Knights are in Region IX Division II.

The men’s game is a Region IX South Sub-Region contest.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the South Sub-Region. The Golden Eagles lost their first five contests but have went 9-2 since. They are averaging 80.1 ppg and allowing 76.3 ppg.

Five Golden Eagles are averaging in double figures, led by Alfonzo Anderson at 15.3 ppg. Da’Zhon Wyche is second on the team at 13.1 ppg. Elijah Oliver at 12.9 ppg, Ola Ayodele at 11.1 ppg, and Dominik Heinzl at 10.9 ppg are the three others scoring in double figures. Harrison Meads leads the Golden Eagles in rebounding at 8.5 rpg.

The Knights are 10-2 on the season and 2-2 in the South Sub-Region. The Knights average 93.0 ppg and allow 67.9 ppg.

Diontae Champion leads the Knights in scoring at 18.4 ppg. He is followed by Mike Amius at 13.8 ppg. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.1 rpg.

Other Knights scoring in double figures are: Godfrey Rolle at 11.5 ppg and Samuel Kearns at 11.0 ppg. Kearns is averaging 3.1 assists per game.

The games will be broadcast on the radio at ESPN 1410 or on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com.

The games will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 5 pm CST, with the men’s game to follow, approximately at 7 pm CST.