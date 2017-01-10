North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team added a new recruit to their 2017 class by signing Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colorado.

Hernandez, 5’7”, played middle blocker for the Yuma High School Lady Indians, coached by Jenny Noble. The Indians were 23-6 and the 2016 Colorado Class 1A volleyball state champions.

Hernandez played three seasons on the varsity. She had 701 kills and had a .278 kill efficiency. During her senior season Hernandez had 334 kills in 83 sets played and had a .340 kill efficiency.

In her career, Hernandez had 154 total blocks, 42 her senior season, 475 career defensive digs and 88 career service aces.

“We are excited to have Luisa join our program. She is a very dynamic hitter despite her size.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “She was a middle that played all the way around and we will probably move her to the outside and look to her to potentially be a six rotation player. She plays with a lot of fire and also was very excited about the school. I am excited to see what she can do for this team.”

Hernandez is the fourth incoming recruit for the Lady Knights 2017 season. Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the others.