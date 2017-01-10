A penguin that was stolen from a display at Cody Park’s Santa’s Workshop and Winter Wonderland last month has been recovered.

On January 9, at around 4:24 p.m., a North Platte police officer took several reports of items being stolen from vehicles in the 800 block of West E Street. Investigator John Deal says two citizens reported that their vehicles had been broken into and numerous items were stolen, including a work bag with a two-way radio, a spotting scope and other hunting optics and several other items.

One of the victims found a cell phone in their vehicle that didn’t belong to them.

Deal says officers checked the phone and determined that it belonged to 20-year-old Alexander Fourtner.

Officers responded to Fourtner’s residence in the 700 block of South Eastman. According to Deal, the officers were speaking with Fourtner in his bedroom when one of them noticed the penguin that had been stolen from Cody Park. The penguin had some minor damage and had the words “Buckaroo Bandits” written on it in permanent marker.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the majority of the property that had been stolen from the two vehicles on E Street. Property from numerous other thefts around North Platte was also recovered. Deal says a number of cases will likely be cleared once the investigation is complete.

Officers questioned Fourtner, who claimed that he did not steal the penguin, and said it had been brought to his house by an acquaintance that he would not name.

Police are asking anyone with information about the penguin, or if you’ve been a victim of theft, to contact the North Platte Police Department.

Deal says Fourtner was charged with felony theft between $1,500-$5,000 for the two vehicle break-ins and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and Deal says Fourtner will likely face more charges, including possession of the stolen penguin.