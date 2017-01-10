LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is proposing an effort to eliminate a variety of job-licensing requirements.

Ricketts says he will call on lawmakers to pass a package of eight bills in his annual State of the State address on Thursday.

The proposals would ease requirements for aspiring cosmetologists, massage therapists, audiologists, potato shippers and school bus drivers, among others. Ricketts argues the regulations targeted are generally redundant or more stringent than those in other states, and he says eliminating them won’t affect public safety.

Jim Vokal of the Omaha-based Platte Institute says the proposals chosen are “low-hanging fruit” and eliminating them could make it easier to find a job or start a business. Ricketts worked with the group as well as various state agencies to come up with his list.