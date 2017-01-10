CHAPMAN, Neb. (AP) — Despite pleas from residents of the tiny central Nebraska city of Chapman, a school board has decided to close the community’s school.

The Northwest school board voted 3 to 3 late Monday on a vote to rescind an earlier decision to close the Chapman school. The board then tied in a vote to ratify the December closure vote.

The tie votes meant the earlier decision apparently will stand.

The board voted again on the matter after hearing more than two hours of testimony, primarily from students, teachers and residents of the 280-person town near Grand Island.

Since the earlier vote, two new members had joined the board.

The move to close the school comes amid declining enrollment and the school’s high cost per student.