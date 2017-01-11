A fight at a North Platte bar on Wednesday morning ended with two people facing assault charges and another facing a minor in possession charge.

At around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to Kelsey’s Place, 219 Rodeo Road, on the report of a fight in progress.

Officers arrived and made contact with numerous subjects in an attempt to identify who was involved.

Their investigation revealed that a fight had taken place inside the bar between 45-year-old Anthony Gattone, of Dallas, Texas, and 30-year-old Raymond Smith, of North Platte. They also learned that a third person, a 32-year-old male, had attempted to intervene and had been struck in the face by Gattone. They say, during the fight, Smith pushed over an arcade machine and broke it.

Investigator John Deal says Smith was contacted outside the bar and arrested on charges of criminal mischief and 3rd-degree assault. An officer also found some shot glasses from the bar in Smith’s pocket, so he was also charged with theft.

Deal says Gattone had fled the scene but was contacted by officers in the area and taken into custody. He was charged with 3rd-degree assault.

Also during the investigation, officers made contact with 18-year-old Bailey Weaver, of Thayer, Missouri, and determined that he had been consuming alcohol inside the bar. He was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol. Deal says the case has been forwarded to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for their review.

Deal said the combatants only suffered minor injuries during the fight.