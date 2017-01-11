OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man and woman were fatally shot and another man was wounded in three Omaha shootings.

The woman was shot about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and found inside her house by officers who’d been sent to the area to check on gunshots. Police say the woman was pronounced dead later at a hospital. She’s been identified as 27-year-old Darnesha Mitchell.

The body of the slain man was found in a north Omaha street about 2:30 a.m. Police identified him as 28-year-old D’Angelo Branch.

Officers say the wounded man was hit by a shotgun blast and found in a parking lot of the Nebraska Furniture Mart around 4:40 a.m. He was identified as 37-year-old Jared Clawson.

No arrests have been reported. It’s unclear whether any of the shootings were related.