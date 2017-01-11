OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have charged a man with murder in the shooting death last year of an Omaha teen.

Omaha police say an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday charging 21-year-old Otis Walker with first-degree murder and weapons counts in the November death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn.

Police say Walker is already in a Nebraska prison on other charges.

On Nov. 26, officers responded to a report of a shooting in northeast Omaha and found Dunn suffering from gunshot wounds. Dunn was rushed to Creighton Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.