OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha school board members are scheduled to meet again Jan. 23 to break a deadlock on who shall lead them as board president.

The board voted 125 times Monday night and early Tuesday morning but failed to reach a decision. Neither board members Lou Ann Goding nor Marque Snow could gain the five votes they needed for a majority of the eight members in attendance. The board is down a member because the Subdistrict 4 seat is open.

The matter was tabled for two weeks, until the next scheduled meeting.

Board member Lacey Merica said she was hopeful the board can reach a resolution then and not have it take 120 more ballots.