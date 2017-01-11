North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team were defeated by Region IX South Sub-Region opponent, the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles 92-85 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

The Knights started out the game by jumping out to a 8-0 lead. They stretched out their lead to 15 at 21-6. The Golden Eagles outscored the Knights the remainder of the half 29-18 to trail the Knights at halftime 39-35.

In the second half, the Knights built their lead back to nine at 51-42 with just over 16 minutes left to play.

The Golden Eagles guard Da’Zhon Wyche took over in the second half by scoring 26 of his game high 36 points. Wyche went four for six from behind the arch and a perfect six for six from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles took their first lead at 52-51 on an old-fashioned three point play by Elijah Oliver. In the second half there were five lead changes. The Golden Eagles took the lead for good at 74-73 on one of the three-pointers by Wyche.

The Golden Eagles improve to 10-7 on the season and 4-1 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Besides Wyche’s 36 points, the Golden Eagles had two other players in double figures. Oliver finished the game with 23 points and Dominick Heinzl added 15 points. Heinzl also grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Diontae Champion had a double-double for the Knights, who fall to 10-3 on the season and 2-3 in the South Sub-Region, with a team high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Three other Knights scored in double figures. Victor Lewis finished with 19 points, Samuel Kearns had 18 points, and Mike Amius had 10 points. Amius also grabbed eight rebounds.

The Knights are in action on Saturday, January 14, when they host Southeast Community College.

The game will be broadcast on the radio at ESPN 1410 and the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be live streamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 pm CST.