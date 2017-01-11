North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team lost to the Laramie County Community College Lady Golden Eagles Wednesday night 55-51 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The first quarter saw three lead changes and two ties as the Lady Golden Eagles had a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Knights picked up their shooting in the second quarter by going 7 for 16 in the second quarter to jump out to a 26-20 halftime lead. Aljahnay Duncan led the second quarter by scoring eight of the Lady Knights 16 points.

In the third quarter, the Lady Knights scored the first four points to take their biggest lead of the game of 10 at 30-20. For the remainder of the quarter the Golden Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Knights 14-7 to cut the Lady Knights lead to three, 37-34, at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Golden Eagles chipped away at the North Platte lead and took the lead for good with a minute left to go in the game at 53-51 on a three-pointer by Mariah Sheets. Katelyn Smith and Allee Williamson each went 1 for 2 at the free throw line in the final seconds to seal the win for the Lady Golden Eagles.

The Lady Golden Eagles, now 5-7 on the season, were led by Smith and Caylin Arnold, who each scored 13 points. Arnold also added nine rebounds to lead the Lady Golden Eagles.

The Lady Knights are now 5-9 on the season. Duncan led all scorers with 14 points. Thomesha Wilson was the only other Lady Knight to score in double figures with 11 points. Wilson completed the double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Lady Knights will next be in action when they open Region IX Division II play when they face Southeast Community College on Saturday, January 14 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is set for 2 pm CST.