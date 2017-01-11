Irene Mueller, 93, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 6, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Irene was born on Sept. 28, 1923, to John and Amelia (Sieb) Abel in Bayard. She attended Mitchell High School.

Irene worked as a receptionist for a several doctors in Scottsbluff for many years.

She was united in marriage to Loren Mueller and had two children, Steven and Jaci. She was a wonderful mother and got great joy from being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had always enjoyed gardening and was an outstanding bridge player.

Irene will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family as an incredibly generous, kind, thoughtful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

The world is a better place for having had her as a part of it.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia; husband, Loren; brothers, Albert, Robert, Leonard; and sister, Catherine Johannes.

Irene is survived by her two children, Steven (Linda) Mueller and Jaci Hill; grandchildren, Lee (Kasey) Mueller, Lindsey (Heath) Denisse, Laura (Chris) Shearer and Ryan Kretschmar; great-grandchildren, Addyson Mueller, Colin and Nolan Shearer, Austin and Riley and Ellie Denisse; sister, Lenore (Bill) Henderson; brothers, John (Lorraine) Abel and Harold (Pat) Abel; and sisters-in-law, Francis Abel and Charlene (Glenn) Spear.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful employees of Linden Estates, the attentive and caring staff of Great Plains Health Center and the kind, thoughtful staff of Linden Court.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in North Platte or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at dugankramer.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Richard Neugebauer of Faith Lutheran Church in Gering officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.