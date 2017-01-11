Lois Margaret McHarness Cohn, 94, of Hays, Kansas, passed away Dec. 1, 2016, at the Good Samaritan Society, Hays.

She was born April 13, 1922, in Leon, Iowa, to Clarence and Sylvia (Knox) McHarness. She was a graduate of North Platte High School and also went to beauty school in North Platte. She married Theodore “Ted” Cohn on July 15, 1940. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Lois worked as a beautician for many years, as well as at selling Avon and being a homemaker. She loved gardening, cooking, reading, playing cards, Bible study and Chinese checkers. She was a member of the North Platte First Christian Church, where she was baptized. She lived most of her life in North Platte until 2005, when she moved with Ted to Colby, Kansas, due to Ted’s health to be near their daughter, Joyce. In 2010, she moved to Hays when Joyce and Cal moved there.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Cal) Mahin of Hays, Kansas, and their daughters and their families, Joslyn Brungardt, Liesel (Jim) Keller and Chandis (Craig) Borger all of Hays; a son, Marvin E. (Jilene) Cohn of Denver and children and their families, Todd (Gloria) Cohn, Brian (Shawn) Cohn all of Denver, and Lanette (James) Prince of Mountain Home, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Lee (Laurel) Cohn of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again.

Online condolences may be shared at keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Nebraska. Cremation was chosen. Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.