Lucille E. Madsen, 95, of North Platte, formerly of Curtis, died Jan. 9, 2017, at Linden Court.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1921, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Margaret (Klaus) Rollin.

Lucille worked at F.W. Woolworth and Wisconsin Public Service prior to her marriage to Herman Madsen on Oct. 4, 1952, in Green Bay.

Lucille went from being a big city girl to a busy ranch wife who tended to the chickens and cattle. She spent 42 years on the family ranch south of Maxwell until the death of her husband in 1995, at which time she moved to Curtis. She fed many meals to the ranch hands that helped on the ranch.

Lucille was a 4-H leader and member of Home Extension and Farm Bureau. She served on the Curtis Community Center Board and was a member of the Catholic church. She was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed tending to her cats. Herman and Lucille had no children of their own but took a special interest in Herman’s sister Maria’s children.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Madsen; sister, Helen Rollin; father, William Rollin; mother, Margaret Rollin; brother, William Rollin, Jr.; and in-laws, Alfred and Maria Gosnell.

Survivors include three nieces, Rojean (Darrell) Einspahr of North Platte, Mary Jo (David) Wong of Eloy, Arizona, and Kristine Rollin of Green Bay; three nephews, Gordon Gosnell of Maxwell, Alton (Marsha) Gosnell of North Platte and Richard (Sharon) Rollin of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky; and other extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Curtis library or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at St. James Catholic Church, 313 E. Sixth, Curtis, with the Revs. Harlan Waskowiak and Mark Seiker officiating. Burial will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with the family present from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis, which is in charge of arrangements.