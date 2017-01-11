Lynnette Renee (Phiffer) Lanksbury, 56, of Ash Grove, Missouri, formerly of North Platte, went home to be with the Lord Jan. 4, 2017, at her home.

Lynnette Renee Phiffer was born in North Platte on Dec. 31, 1960. She was a 1979 graduate of North Platte High School.

Lynnette was loved by her family and friends. She was a member and very involved in her church, the First Baptist Church of Ash Grove, Missouri. She loved collecting pictures of sunsets and Huskers memorabilia, and she loved animals.

Lynnette was preceded in death by her husband, Derek, in June 2015; and her father, Robert O. Phiffer.

Survivors include her mother, Phyllis Phiffer; sister, Vicki (Mark) Gorley; two nephews, Dylan (Nicole) Gorley and Tyler (Lindsey) Gorley; and a great-niece, Ellie Gorley, all of Springfield, Missouri; her mother-in-law, Linda (Doyne Hough) Lanksbury; and many other family and friends.

Online condolences may be shared at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Ash Grove. Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation. Greenland Funeral Home North, 3506 N. National, Springfield, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.