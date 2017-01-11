Today A chance of flurries after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 9am. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Cloudy, with a low around 11. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

M.L.King Day A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.