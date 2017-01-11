A chance of flurries after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 9am. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 11. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night
Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
M.L.King Day
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.