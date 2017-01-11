LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An April trial has been scheduled for an 18-year-old from Elwood accused of causing a fatal accident while texting.

Hailey Boutin pleaded not guilty Monday in a Lexington courtroom to vehicular homicide. Her trial is set to begin April 11 in Dawson County District Court.

Authorities think Boutin was distracted by a text message on her cellphone Sept. 19 moments before running a stop sign about 10 miles south of Cozad and slamming into another vehicle. The impact caused the other vehicle to roll several times, killing a passenger, 59-year-old Mary Robertson, who lived in Cozad. The crash seriously injured Robertson’s husband, 64-year-old Monte Robertson, who was driving.