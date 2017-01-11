Students at North Platte High School were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student refused to leave a classroom.

According to Associate Superintendent Tami Eshelman, a student became disruptive in a classroom during Second Period and refused to leave.

Eshelman says the teacher contacted school administrators, who responded to the classroom along with North Platte Police Department School Resource Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

Due to the potential for the situation to escalate further, administrators decided to lockdown the school for the safety of the students.

The lockdown was lifted after about 45 minutes, and Eshelman says there was never any imminent threat to the safety of the student body.

Eshelman says the North Platte Public Schools work in conjunction with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students at all times.

The student was removed from the classroom by Officer Johnson without further incident. We have no reports of possible disciplinary action by the school.