Gary Ray Warnick, 62, of North Platte passed away December 30, 2016 at the North Platte Care Center.

Gary was born August 7, 1954 in Stromsburg, NE to Elmer and Eunice (Siming) Warnick. He grew up in Polk, NE, and moved to Oklahoma where he worked as a security guard. Gary moved to North Platte in 2003 to be closer to his sister. He worked at Walmart in the maintenance department, retiring in August 2016. He enjoyed collecting glass birds and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sisters, Janet (Mitchell) Murphy, and Paula Beck all of North Platte; brothers, Gerald Siming of Minnesota, and Steve Warnick of Tulsa, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Nancy Leatherwood.

Memorials may be made in his name.

Cremation was chosen and private family services will be held at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.