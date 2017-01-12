OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha could potentially face lawsuits from Old Market property and business owners after a fire broke out in one of the businesses housed in the building.

The city was notified this month by the property and business owners that they suffered losses in the fire that broke out January 2016 at the historic M’s Pub. Records with the City Clerk’s Office say 11 notices have been filed with the city, with proposed claims totaling more than $11.5 million.

The dispute that could decide if the city gets sued centers on whether or not a car was parked in a metered spot over a utility cover outside the pub, delaying emergency response to the blaze.

Old Market property and business owners must now wait a maximum of six months before receiving a response from the city.