Carl J. Waak, 92, of North Platte, passed away January 11, 2017, at Great Plains Health. Carl was born on April 22, 1924, in Polk, Nebraska to Carl F. and Freida (Stach) Waak. He graduated from Polk High School in 1942. He was united in marriage to Marlys Crewdson on April 29, 1945. He was a salesman for Briggs Pump Company for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was an avid golfer, especially at Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys; and parents. He is survived by a son, Terry (Ellen) Waak of Lincoln; a daughter, Lynn (Don) Feldman of Charleston, South Carolina; a brother, LeMoyne (Vera) Waak of Michigan; four grandchildren, Keri (Danny) Chambers, Joel Waak, Greg (Heather) Feldman and Jessica (Josh) Blackstone; four great grandchildren, Haley and Grace Chambers, Dylan and Julia Feldman.

Memorials are suggested to the Our Redeemer Building Fund or Our Redeemer School. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Reverend Robert Wiest officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.