SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A former car dealership employee in Scottsbluff has been accused of embezzling more than $113,000 while working there.

Court documents say 58-year-old Terry Weddle was arrested last week on a charge of felony theft. A phone listed for him is no longer in service. It’s unclear whether Weddle has an attorney who could comment for him.

The documents say the owner of Fremont Motor told police that Weddle had written and signed unauthorized checks from July 2014 through last month.