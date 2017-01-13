NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man who was accused of child abuse in 2009 has been charged in a new case.

Online court records say 31-year-old James Coleman Jr. is charged with four counts of felony intentional child abuse. A phone listed for him is no longer in service. The court records don’t list the name an attorney who could comment for him. Coleman’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 8.

The new case began June 4, when hospital doctors told police about several fractured ribs and a skull fracture they found on Coleman’s 2-month-old baby, who’d been taken to the hospital.

Court records say Coleman was charged with intentional child abuse causing injury in 2009. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor assault and was given 12 months’ probation.