Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light south southeast wind.

Sunday A chance of snow and freezing rain before 2pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Snow and freezing rain likely, becoming all snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

M.L.King Day Snow. High near 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.