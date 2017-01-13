Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light south southeast wind.
Sunday
A chance of snow and freezing rain before 2pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Snow and freezing rain likely, becoming all snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
M.L.King Day
Snow. High near 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.