North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights and Lady Knights basketball teams will host the Southeast Community College Storm on Saturday, January 14, at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the South Campus of NPCC.

Both games will be Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference games.

The women’s game will be the first contest for both teams in Region IX Division II.

The Lady Storm is 1-12 overall and 0-1 in the NCCAC. Their only win was against Hesston College. The Lady Storm averages 59.6 points per game, while allowing 80.4 ppg for their opponents. Jay’la Brown leads the Lady Storm in scoring at 8.6 ppg and in rebounding at 6.6 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 5-9 on the season. They average 63.9 ppg and allow 64.4 ppg. Thomesha Wilson leads the Lady Knights in scoring at 14.0 ppg and rebounding at 8.0 rpg.

The men’s game does not count in the Region IX standings.

The Storm are 8-8 overall and 0-1 in the NCCAC. The Storm score 82.9 ppg and defensively give up 77.6 ppg.

Bobby Parker leads the Storm in scoring at 15.1 ppg. Two other Storm players are averaging in double figures. Taylor Britt is averaging 11.5 ppg and Wesley Nosakhare is averaging 10.4 ppg. Parker and Jalen Wilkins-McCoy lead the Storm in rebounding at 5.5 rpg.

The Knights are 10-3 on the season and have not played an NCCAC game. The Knights are averaging 92.4 ppg and allow 69.8 ppg.

Diontae Champion leads the Knights in scoring at 18.5 ppg. Mike Amius is next on the team at 13.5 ppg. Amius also leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.2 rpg. Three other Knights are averaging in double figure scoring, Samuel Kearns at 11.5 ppg, Godfrey Rolle at 11.2 ppg, and Victor Lewis at 10.4 ppg.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. They will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 2 pm CST, with the men’s game to follow at 4 pm CST.