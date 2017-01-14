OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the more than 100-year sentence of a man convicted in a string of shootings that killed two and injured another.

Juan Castaneda was 15 when he and two other teens carried out a spate of street robberies the night of Nov. 12, 2008. They shot three people in separate attacks in the span of 30 minutes, killing Tari Glinsmann and Luis Fernando Silva and injuring another man.

Castaneda was convicted of first-degree murder and other counts in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison. But a resentencing was ordered following a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found it’s unconstitutional sentence juveniles to life without parole. He was resentenced last year to 105 to 125 years.

On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected Castaneda’s claim that his new sentence is excessive.