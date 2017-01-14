North Platte Post

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/13/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Allen 57, Whiting, Iowa 33

Alliance 60, Chadron 42

Alma 65, Hitchcock County 49

Amherst 69, Pleasanton 37

Anselmo-Merna 72, Sandhills/Thedford 53

Arapahoe 69, Elwood 45

Arcadia-Loup City 60, Wood River 42

Arlington 58, Syracuse 48, OT

Arthur County 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Auburn 59, Fairbury 37

Aurora 69, Central City 31

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Oakland-Craig 50

Beatrice 69, Holdrege 52

Bellevue West 73, North Platte 43

Bennington 54, Waverly 42

Bishop Neumann 67, Omaha Concordia 37

Blair 81, Plattsmouth 55

Blue Hill 34, Red Cloud 4

Boone Central/Newman Grove 83, Stanton 46

Boyd County 55, CWC 48

Broken Bow 54, Southern Valley 34

Centennial 47, Columbus Lakeview 37

Cody-Kilgore 65, Hyannis 29

Columbus Scotus 74, Lincoln Christian 64

Crawford 73, Banner County 37

Crete 49, York 46

Cross County 47, David City 35

Deshler 53, McCool Junction 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 67, Gibbon 48

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Medicine Valley 55, OT

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Stuart 45

Elkhorn South 57, Norris 35

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Conestoga 46

Ewing 67, Elba 14

Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 44

Gering 67, Wheatland, Wyo. 46

Giltner 61, Osceola 58

Gothenburg 79, Chase County 56

Grand Island 56, Columbus 46

Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Aquinas 46

Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 56

Gretna 70, Nebraska City 22

Harvard 49, Silver Lake 40

Hastings 47, McCook 38

Hemingford 51, Bayard 38

Hershey 60, Valentine 21

High Plains Community 44, Dorchester 38

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Clarkson/Leigh 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Clearwater/Orchard 45

Kearney 66, Lincoln Southeast 41

Kenesaw 42, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Kimball 69, Bridgeport 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Creighton 51

Leyton 56, Potter-Dix 17

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 57

Lincoln Lutheran 52, Wilber-Clatonia 35

Lincoln Pius X 52, Elkhorn 43

Madison 64, Tekamah-Herman 28

Maryville, Mo. 59, Falls City 48

Mead 47, East Butler 37

Millard North 57, Omaha Northwest 51

Millard South 58, Omaha South 47

Morrill 50, Minatare 35

Mullen 64, McPherson County 24

Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Elkhorn Valley 37

Norfolk 59, Lincoln North Star 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Overton 46

Omaha Benson 71, Lincoln High 67

Omaha Burke 72, Omaha Bryan 71

Omaha Christian Academy 37, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Omaha Creighton Prep 71, Omaha Westside 57

Omaha Nation 84, Marty Indian, S.D. 50

Omaha Roncalli 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 51

Ord 51, St. Paul 39

Osmond 62, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Papillion-LaVista 72, Millard West 54

Paxton 51, Wallace 49, 2OT

Perkins County 48, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Pierce 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51

Plainview 74, Bloomfield 71

Platteview 75, Wahoo 59

Ponca 52, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 43

Randolph 77, Wausa 44

Ravenna 76, Shelton 29

Raymond Central 50, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Scottsbluff 86, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 57

Shelby/Rising City 60, Hampton 45

Sidney 66, Ogallala 47

South Loup 84, Maxwell 49

Southwest 65, Bertrand 46

Spalding Academy 61, Central Valley 51

Sutherland 58, Cambridge 49

Sutton 76, Thayer Central 38

Twin Loup 46, North Central 41

Wakefield 66, Winside 43

Wayne 60, Guardian Angels 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Loomis 40

Winnebago 48, Wynot 37

Wisner-Pilger 56, Howells/Dodge 39

Yutan 74, Malcolm 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alliance 52, Chadron 45

Aquinas 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Arcadia-Loup City 53, Wood River 49

Arlington 61, Syracuse 50

Arthur County 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 46

Auburn 67, Fairbury 26

Aurora 55, Central City 27

Beatrice 60, Holdrege 48

Bellevue West 81, North Platte 39

Bertrand 46, Southwest 40

Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Concordia 21

Bloomfield 47, Plainview 33

Cambridge 62, Sutherland 49

Chase County 42, Gothenburg 40

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 22

Columbus 44, Grand Island 39

Columbus Lakeview 45, Centennial 36

Crawford 35, Banner County 33

Creighton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42

Cross County 27, David City 24

CWC 46, Boyd County 30

Deshler 40, McCool Junction 31

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Gibbon 29

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Medicine Valley 14

East Butler 43, Mead 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Stuart 35

Elkhorn 38, Lincoln Pius X 34

Elkhorn South 53, Norris 40

Elkhorn Valley 25, Niobrara/Verdigre 23

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Conestoga 41

Elwood 63, Arapahoe 43

Ewing def. Elba, forfeit

Grand Island Northwest 54, Adams Central 31

Gretna 67, Nebraska City 30

Hampton 50, Shelby/Rising City 33

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 41

Harvard 62, Silver Lake 34

Hastings 42, McCook 26

Heartland 47, Franklin 21

Hemingford 57, Bayard 13

Hershey 40, Valentine 21

High Plains Community 43, Dorchester 24

Hitchcock County 56, Alma 52

Howells/Dodge 53, Wisner-Pilger 49

Humphrey St. Francis 50, Clarkson/Leigh 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Clearwater/Orchard 39

Kearney 47, Lincoln Southeast 39

Kimball 45, Bridgeport 40

Lawrence-Nelson 41, Kenesaw 33

Lincoln Christian 70, Columbus Scotus 18

Lincoln High 53, Omaha Benson 42

Lincoln Lutheran 74, Wilber-Clatonia 42

Lincoln Southwest 57, Fremont 41

Loomis 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Malcolm 36, Yutan 18

Maryville, Mo. 51, Falls City 50

Millard South 73, Omaha South 36

Millard West 41, Papillion-LaVista 40

Morrill 57, Minatare 14

Mullen 58, McPherson County 19

Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32

North Central 58, Twin Loup 19

North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Overton 23

Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58

Omaha Burke 45, Omaha Bryan 32

Omaha Christian Academy 39, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33

Omaha Nation 67, Marty Indian, S.D. 26

Omaha Northwest 60, Millard North 53

Osceola 45, Giltner 36

Pierce 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 32

Platteview 41, Wahoo 38

Plattsmouth 46, Blair 36

Pleasanton 55, Amherst 23

Ponca 46, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 36

Potter-Dix 57, Leyton 25

Randolph 46, Wausa 22

Ravenna 65, Shelton 17

Raymond Central 48, Ashland-Greenwood 24

Red Cloud 32, Blue Hill 27

Sandhills/Thedford 67, Anselmo-Merna 33

Seward 57, Schuyler 8

Sidney 53, Ogallala 38

South Sioux City 77, Ralston 30

Southern Valley 51, Broken Bow 46

Spalding Academy 46, Central Valley 33

Stanton 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37

Sutton 57, Thayer Central 37

Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 34

Wakefield 70, Winside 36

Wallace 59, Paxton 15

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Perkins County 39

Waverly 71, Bennington 34

Wayne 43, Norfolk Catholic 37

Wheatland, Wyo. 73, Gering 62

Whiting, Iowa 50, Allen 44

Wynot 60, Winnebago 20

York 53, Crete 45

MUDECAS Class A Tournament
Consolation
Diller-Odell 46, Tri County 39

Pawnee City 51, Johnson-Brock 40

Third Place
Exeter/Milligan 33, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31

Championship
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Meridian 45, OT

MUDECAS Class B Tournament
Consolation
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37, Palmyra 34

Johnson County Central 54, Parkview Christian 9

Third Place
Sterling 49, Lewiston 36

Championship
Freeman 30, Southern 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
St. Paul vs. Ord, ppd.