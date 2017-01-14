BOYS BASKETBALL
Allen 57, Whiting, Iowa 33
Alliance 60, Chadron 42
Alma 65, Hitchcock County 49
Amherst 69, Pleasanton 37
Anselmo-Merna 72, Sandhills/Thedford 53
Arapahoe 69, Elwood 45
Arcadia-Loup City 60, Wood River 42
Arlington 58, Syracuse 48, OT
Arthur County 41, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Auburn 59, Fairbury 37
Aurora 69, Central City 31
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Oakland-Craig 50
Beatrice 69, Holdrege 52
Bellevue West 73, North Platte 43
Bennington 54, Waverly 42
Bishop Neumann 67, Omaha Concordia 37
Blair 81, Plattsmouth 55
Blue Hill 34, Red Cloud 4
Boone Central/Newman Grove 83, Stanton 46
Boyd County 55, CWC 48
Broken Bow 54, Southern Valley 34
Centennial 47, Columbus Lakeview 37
Cody-Kilgore 65, Hyannis 29
Columbus Scotus 74, Lincoln Christian 64
Crawford 73, Banner County 37
Crete 49, York 46
Cross County 47, David City 35
Deshler 53, McCool Junction 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 67, Gibbon 48
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Medicine Valley 55, OT
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Stuart 45
Elkhorn South 57, Norris 35
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Conestoga 46
Ewing 67, Elba 14
Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 44
Gering 67, Wheatland, Wyo. 46
Giltner 61, Osceola 58
Gothenburg 79, Chase County 56
Grand Island 56, Columbus 46
Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Aquinas 46
Grand Island Northwest 58, Adams Central 56
Gretna 70, Nebraska City 22
Harvard 49, Silver Lake 40
Hastings 47, McCook 38
Hemingford 51, Bayard 38
Hershey 60, Valentine 21
High Plains Community 44, Dorchester 38
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Clarkson/Leigh 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Clearwater/Orchard 45
Kearney 66, Lincoln Southeast 41
Kenesaw 42, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Kimball 69, Bridgeport 46
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Creighton 51
Leyton 56, Potter-Dix 17
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 57
Lincoln Lutheran 52, Wilber-Clatonia 35
Lincoln Pius X 52, Elkhorn 43
Madison 64, Tekamah-Herman 28
Maryville, Mo. 59, Falls City 48
Mead 47, East Butler 37
Millard North 57, Omaha Northwest 51
Millard South 58, Omaha South 47
Morrill 50, Minatare 35
Mullen 64, McPherson County 24
Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Elkhorn Valley 37
Norfolk 59, Lincoln North Star 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Overton 46
Omaha Benson 71, Lincoln High 67
Omaha Burke 72, Omaha Bryan 71
Omaha Christian Academy 37, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Omaha Creighton Prep 71, Omaha Westside 57
Omaha Nation 84, Marty Indian, S.D. 50
Omaha Roncalli 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Ord 51, St. Paul 39
Osmond 62, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Papillion-LaVista 72, Millard West 54
Paxton 51, Wallace 49, 2OT
Perkins County 48, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Pierce 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 51
Plainview 74, Bloomfield 71
Platteview 75, Wahoo 59
Ponca 52, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 43
Randolph 77, Wausa 44
Ravenna 76, Shelton 29
Raymond Central 50, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Scottsbluff 86, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 57
Shelby/Rising City 60, Hampton 45
Sidney 66, Ogallala 47
South Loup 84, Maxwell 49
Southwest 65, Bertrand 46
Spalding Academy 61, Central Valley 51
Sutherland 58, Cambridge 49
Sutton 76, Thayer Central 38
Twin Loup 46, North Central 41
Wakefield 66, Winside 43
Wayne 60, Guardian Angels 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Loomis 40
Winnebago 48, Wynot 37
Wisner-Pilger 56, Howells/Dodge 39
Yutan 74, Malcolm 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alliance 52, Chadron 45
Aquinas 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47
Arcadia-Loup City 53, Wood River 49
Arlington 61, Syracuse 50
Arthur County 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 46
Auburn 67, Fairbury 26
Aurora 55, Central City 27
Beatrice 60, Holdrege 48
Bellevue West 81, North Platte 39
Bertrand 46, Southwest 40
Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Concordia 21
Bloomfield 47, Plainview 33
Cambridge 62, Sutherland 49
Chase County 42, Gothenburg 40
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 22
Columbus 44, Grand Island 39
Columbus Lakeview 45, Centennial 36
Crawford 35, Banner County 33
Creighton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
Cross County 27, David City 24
CWC 46, Boyd County 30
Deshler 40, McCool Junction 31
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Gibbon 29
Dundy County-Stratton 74, Medicine Valley 14
East Butler 43, Mead 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Stuart 35
Elkhorn 38, Lincoln Pius X 34
Elkhorn South 53, Norris 40
Elkhorn Valley 25, Niobrara/Verdigre 23
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Conestoga 41
Elwood 63, Arapahoe 43
Ewing def. Elba, forfeit
Grand Island Northwest 54, Adams Central 31
Gretna 67, Nebraska City 30
Hampton 50, Shelby/Rising City 33
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 41
Harvard 62, Silver Lake 34
Hastings 42, McCook 26
Heartland 47, Franklin 21
Hemingford 57, Bayard 13
Hershey 40, Valentine 21
High Plains Community 43, Dorchester 24
Hitchcock County 56, Alma 52
Howells/Dodge 53, Wisner-Pilger 49
Humphrey St. Francis 50, Clarkson/Leigh 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Clearwater/Orchard 39
Kearney 47, Lincoln Southeast 39
Kimball 45, Bridgeport 40
Lawrence-Nelson 41, Kenesaw 33
Lincoln Christian 70, Columbus Scotus 18
Lincoln High 53, Omaha Benson 42
Lincoln Lutheran 74, Wilber-Clatonia 42
Lincoln Southwest 57, Fremont 41
Loomis 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Malcolm 36, Yutan 18
Maryville, Mo. 51, Falls City 50
Millard South 73, Omaha South 36
Millard West 41, Papillion-LaVista 40
Morrill 57, Minatare 14
Mullen 58, McPherson County 19
Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32
North Central 58, Twin Loup 19
North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Overton 23
Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58
Omaha Burke 45, Omaha Bryan 32
Omaha Christian Academy 39, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33
Omaha Nation 67, Marty Indian, S.D. 26
Omaha Northwest 60, Millard North 53
Osceola 45, Giltner 36
Pierce 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 32
Platteview 41, Wahoo 38
Plattsmouth 46, Blair 36
Pleasanton 55, Amherst 23
Ponca 46, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 36
Potter-Dix 57, Leyton 25
Randolph 46, Wausa 22
Ravenna 65, Shelton 17
Raymond Central 48, Ashland-Greenwood 24
Red Cloud 32, Blue Hill 27
Sandhills/Thedford 67, Anselmo-Merna 33
Seward 57, Schuyler 8
Sidney 53, Ogallala 38
South Sioux City 77, Ralston 30
Southern Valley 51, Broken Bow 46
Spalding Academy 46, Central Valley 33
Stanton 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37
Sutton 57, Thayer Central 37
Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 34
Wakefield 70, Winside 36
Wallace 59, Paxton 15
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Perkins County 39
Waverly 71, Bennington 34
Wayne 43, Norfolk Catholic 37
Wheatland, Wyo. 73, Gering 62
Whiting, Iowa 50, Allen 44
Wynot 60, Winnebago 20
York 53, Crete 45
MUDECAS Class A Tournament
Consolation
Diller-Odell 46, Tri County 39
Pawnee City 51, Johnson-Brock 40
Third Place
Exeter/Milligan 33, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31
Championship
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Meridian 45, OT
MUDECAS Class B Tournament
Consolation
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37, Palmyra 34
Johnson County Central 54, Parkview Christian 9
Third Place
Sterling 49, Lewiston 36
Championship
Freeman 30, Southern 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
St. Paul vs. Ord, ppd.