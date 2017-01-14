LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds says more cuts to state aid and salary and benefits increases over the next two years will require NU to cut more than $50 million from its budget by 2019.

Bounds says the university system is already convening committees on the matter and plans to look at potential cuts and tuition increases at the Jan. 27 NU Board of Regents meeting.

On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed a more than $12 million cut to the university system next year. Bounds says NU is also looking at a 10 percent increase in health insurance costs in each of the next two years. He says collective bargaining negotiations could add another $28 million in costs.