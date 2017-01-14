LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The director of the U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development for Nebraska has announced she’s leaving her post.

Maxine Moul said in a news release that her exit is effective Jan. 20.

She was named to the position in June 2009 and managed a staff that ran more than 40 housing, business, electric, telecommunications, water and wastewater and community facility programs.

Moul served the state from 1991 to 1993 as lieutenant governor for Ben Nelson, who was governor. She resigned in 1993 to become the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.