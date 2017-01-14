OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s senior U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will again chair a Senate subcommittee dealing with transportation.

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman John Thune, a fellow Republican from South Dakota, announced Fischer’s reappointment earlier this week as head of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security.

Fischer has long been a champion of transportation and infrastructure issues, dating back to her time in the Nebraska Legislature.

The subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes safety of the traveling public, America’s freight and passenger transportation network, and oversight of federal agencies involving transportation research, rail, pipelines, maritime shipping and ports, and commercial trucks and busses.