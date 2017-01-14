LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Nebraska say an Iowa woman has died after being hit by a vehicle.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Merzedes Hart, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was walking Friday night near Waverly when she was hit by a vehicle. Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle left the scene after hitting Hart, but it and the driver were soon found. No arrest or charges had been announced by Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.