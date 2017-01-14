LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Lincoln man has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A jury found 34-year-old Anthony Wells guilty Friday of murder and several weapons counts for the death last year of Joshua Hartwig.

Police say they found Hartwig dead outside of an apartment building north of downtown Lincoln in January 2016. Prosecutors say that following an argument with a woman, Wells fired 13 rounds into a crowd outside the apartment building, hitting Hartwig in the neck.

Wells faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on March 28.