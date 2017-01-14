OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha firefighter accused of slapping, shoving and threatening to kill a woman on Christmas morning will be allowed to visit his young son.

A judge allowed the visits during a hearing Friday for 45-year-old Sean Brenner. Brenner waived his right to a preliminary hearing on felony child abuse and terroristic threats charges. Trial on the charges will be set later. His preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor domestic violence count has been set for Feb. 10.

The woman reported that during an argument, Brenner slapped her several times, punched her and shoved her into a countertop. She also says he put a kitchen knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, her son and himself.

Brenner has been placed on leave.