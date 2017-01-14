OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of Omaha’s civic leaders has drawn up plans for an estimated $125 million mixed-use development in the heart of north downtown.

The development will be on an 8-acre lot across from the CenturyLink Center. A committee has spent nearly a year studying the site, which will be transformed into restaurants, stores, apartments, open space and possibly a hotel.

A final report on the project was sent this week to the city and the group.

Leaders seem to have resolved the issue of parking which has been an obstacle to the long-imagined project. Plans call for a new garage and other replacement parking for the 850 stalls that currently exist on the site.