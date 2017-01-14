LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An effort to require public votes for leadership positions in the Nebraska Legislature has stalled in committee, as have proposals that would have changed the rules senators rely on to block bills.

The Legislature’s Rules Committee opted Friday to keep the status quo on both fronts.

One proposed change would have ended the practice of using secret ballots to vote for committee chairs and the legislative speaker. Some conservative senators have argued that secret ballots aren’t transparent, while others contend that the secret ballot reduces partisan pressure on lawmakers.

Another proposal would have imposed a greater burden on senators who are trying to block legislation with a filibuster. The Legislature has seen the tactic used more frequently in recent years.