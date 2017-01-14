OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting an employee in a parking lot of the Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Police said late Thursday that the man was jailed on suspicion of assault, robbery and other crimes. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.

Police say the man used a shotgun to shoot 37-year-old Jared Clawson early Wednesday and fire at two of Clawson’s co-workers. One of the co-workers says he dodged gunfire in the parking lot when someone drove through, firing more than a dozen shots.