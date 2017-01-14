GERING, Neb. (AP) — Scotts Bluff County commissioners tentatively have approved a more than $4 million project to help alleviate overcrowding at the county jail in Gering.

The plans discussed Thursday include a 10-bed medical unit and a relocation of the administrator offices that will provide room for eight inmate beds.

The project will be paid for with $1.1 million from the county capital improvement fund and a $3 million bond issue. The board had been considering an $11 million expansion project.