The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male subject, who was being pursued by North Platte Police, took his own life.

At around 1:31 p.m., on Sunday, a citizen contacted the North Platte 911 Center and advised they had just observed a male subject, who had felony warrants, crossing the Buffalo Bill viaduct.

North Platte Police officers responded to the area and observed the man, identified as 37-year-old Robert Mills, walking southbound on the viaduct.

When officers attempted to make contact with Mills, he reportedly ran down the viaduct and into a neighborhood. As the officers pursued Mills, they noticed that he had a handgun.

Officials say Mills ran into an alley between West Front Street and West Sixth Street and shot himself.

The North Platte Fire Department was called to the scene, but Mills had already succumbed to the injuries.

Because Mills was being pursued by police, he was considered to be in custody. In other words, he would not have been free to leave had police apprehended him. Anytime someone dies while in custody, Nebraska state law requires that a Grand Jury investigation be conducted.

The Lincoln County Attorney’s Office has appointed the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation, which will be presented to the Grand Jury.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.